No Limit reunion is a raucous start to All-Star week festivities

T.I. was an entertaining and electric host. He opened Thursday night with a performance flanked by his protegé B.o.B., DJ Khaled had the crowd in stitches with his many award speeches, and Spinderella wowed with a performance after receiving a Lifetime Achievement award. But the main event was undoubtedly the No Limit Reunion. The event was a Revolt TV taping of the fifth annual Global Spin Awards, honoring contributions of DJs in breaking artists, spreading music and creating unforgettable party experiences.

#NoLimitRecords reunited at the #GlobalSpinAwards!! 🔥#MasterP #MiaX #SilkkTheShocker #Mystikal #strikklyhiphop A post shared by StrikklyHipHop (@strikklyhiphop) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:18am PST

But let’s flash back. On Feb. 18, 1997 — almost exactly 20 years ago — Master P joined forces with his brothers C-Murder and Silkk Tha Shocker to release the album Tru 2 Da Game under the moniker “TRU.” The album, and the ensuing single, “I Always Feel Like (Somebody’s Watching Me)” propelled Master P’s No Limit Records to the national stage and paved the way for the triple-platinum Ghetto D album from Master P that would come out later that year. Master P would create a rap empire that dominated the music scene leading into the 21st century. On Thursday night, that empire reminded us just why they were a force in American music.

The crowd was thirsty for a performance two decades in the making.

The No Limit set opened with the label’s young stars, including Romeo, flanked by ballerinas. And while they were entertaining in their own right, the crowd was thirsty for a performance two decades in the making. As those infamous blaring horns to “Make Em Say Uhh!” Master P’s highest-charting single, the crowd began to stand and get louder as each artist on the song made an appearance. Fiend, running around the stage delivering his verse. Silkk The Shocker with a subdued delivery. Mia X captivating with her patented charismatic and vivacious flow. And Mystikal, the rap Tazmanian Devil (and sex offender) tearing up any open space left on the stage. It was the first time all of the artists had been together on stage in ages and a historic moment in the annals of New Orleans rap history to see them all reunited.

The No Limit crew wasn’t done. Mystikal performed a few bars from “Shake It Fast” before Master P offered classics “I’m Bout It Bout It” and closed with “I Miss My Homies.” The set was short-lived but a reminder of just how dynamic the once-small underdog indie label can be. Master P promised a reunion tour in the vein of the successful Bad Boy tour from 2016. Whether that comes to fruition, we at least got that one moment seeing the group that represented New Orleans so proudly, come back together and remind us why we loved them so much.

The 2017 Global Spin Awards, hosted by T.I., will air on Revolt TV on Feb. 23.