New web series for black men might be what the internet and black men need

Negative stereotypes of black men are everywhere in our society. How black men view themselves in this atmosphere also creates a growing concern about self-esteem. From relationships to identity, the men of the new web series Black Brilliance 360 take you into a roundtable discussion about some of these issues.

The YouTube webisode launched by civil rights attorney Charles F. Coleman Jr. explores the topics most interesting to black men and women. In its first installment, the focus is “Relationships, Commitment & Identity.”

“These are conversations that deal with identity, lifestyle, self-care, relationships, power, and struggle,” Coleman told Watch The Yard.

The show features a laid-back team of professionals made up of nine men who will at different times appear in each episode. Set to air every three weeks, the show will present the men discussing in-depth topics that reveal how black adult men can communicate and present a unique perspective.

Check out the show’s teaser:

Now more than ever, it’s important to create a larger space that highlights positive factors of black men. Black Brilliance 360 opens the floor for such dialogue to take place in the digital space. Produced by Coleman and co-producer Tamisha H. Harris, the show will serve as a catalyst for debate and camaraderie of black men living in America.

“My hope is that it will spark greater conversation through insight and understanding. It may not always be pretty, but we want it to be authentic and honest,” said Coleman. “I want black brilliance to become an attainable and inclusive ideal that isn’t just reserved for doctors or lawyers but can be expressed by different individuals in their own way and still recognized as brilliant in its uniqueness.”

Coleman is not new to civic activism and exerting his voice and opinion on behalf of black issues. According to his website, “he specializes in EEO law, human resources solutions, and the support of diversity and inclusion efforts in the workforce. As a former Brooklyn, NY prosecutor turned civil litigator, Coleman has extensive experience as a trial lawyer and his courtroom acumen is matched only by his leadership abilities, which he displays through his community mobilization and civic activism efforts.”

In keeping with his focus on civil rights, Coleman has also leveraged his powerful voice to speak out.

He is the creator of EDGE Movement NYC. EDGE is an acronym for Empower, Develop, Grow, Educate. Through the organization, “he continues to inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders while serving to shed light on the need for more positive examples of manhood for young men while galvanizing the community toward action,” his website reads. EDGE Movement NYC is an organization that promotes the mental, spiritual, physical, and overall well-being of young people in New York and beyond.