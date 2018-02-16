From the runway to Wakanda, black style reigns during New York Fashion Week

Models showcase designs inspired by the Marvel comic and upcoming film Black Panther during a “Welcome to Wakanda” event held in conjunction with New York Fashion Week.

Photographer Melissa Bunni Elian went backstage at New York Fashion Week to capture several runway shows and pop-up events that showed off the creativity and ingenuity of black designers, models and attendees — including Marvel Comics’ Welcome to Wakanda event, just in time for the opening week of Black Panther, the Black Accessory Designers Alliance soiree, and the Matthew Adams Dolan, LaQuan Smith and Pyer Moss shows.