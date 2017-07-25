Up Next
Nicki Minaj collaboration with Tasha Cobb draws mixed reactions on social media
The hip-hop gospel crossover is due to be released in August
An unorthodox musical collaboration just shook the gospel music scene.
“No Frauds” rapper Nicki Minaj joined forces with gospel superstar Tasha Cobbs on a new song, “I’m Getting Ready,” which will be featured on Cobbs’ new album, Heart. Passion. Pursuit. Twitter was baffled, with mixed feelings and shock.
Mixed reactions are conventional when these two particular genres collaborate. Kirk Franklin took major shots and social backlash after he was featured on Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam” song on his The Life of Pablo album that was released early last year. However, Cobbs, a Grammy Award-winning singer, doesn’t seem to be fazed by the backlash as she continues to promote the album.
Fans are eager to hear this track to see if gospel will be a new endeavor in Minaj’s career. The album’s release is set for Aug. 25.