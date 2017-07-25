Nicki Minaj collaboration with Tasha Cobb draws mixed reactions on social media

An unorthodox musical collaboration just shook the gospel music scene.

“No Frauds” rapper Nicki Minaj joined forces with gospel superstar Tasha Cobbs on a new song, “I’m Getting Ready,” which will be featured on Cobbs’ new album, Heart. Passion. Pursuit. Twitter was baffled, with mixed feelings and shock.

Tasha Cobbs and Nicki Minaj on a song….wonder if it's something the saints can "TWERSHIP" to? 😂😂 — Uncle Kurt👨🏾 (@_KurtRamon) July 21, 2017

I have NO interest in a Tasha Cobbs and a Nicki Minaj collab — Rudy (@TweetsbyMont) May 21, 2017

NICKI MINAJ loving Tasha Cobbs is a win! It means that you judged her and stereotyped her but God is in her! But you now need forgiveness😂😌 — Laura Wallace (@1Ladywithwords) May 22, 2017

Mixed reactions are conventional when these two particular genres collaborate. Kirk Franklin took major shots and social backlash after he was featured on Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam” song on his The Life of Pablo album that was released early last year. However, Cobbs, a Grammy Award-winning singer, doesn’t seem to be fazed by the backlash as she continues to promote the album.

Hey Family!!! My Album #HeartPassionPursuit is available for download now on all digital… https://t.co/Qt8vS24DVw — Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbs) July 24, 2017

Fans are eager to hear this track to see if gospel will be a new endeavor in Minaj’s career. The album’s release is set for Aug. 25.