Nine HBCUs come together to celebrate 150 years of black excellence
Events are planned throughout the year, and anniversary celebrations kick off this week
As the 2017 fall semester unfolds, nine historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are celebrating their 150th anniversaries. There are more than 100 HBCUs in the U.S., but only a handful can trace their origins to 1867, shortly after slavery was prohibited.
Now, Alabama State University, Barber-Scotia College, Fayetteville State University, Howard University, Johnson C. Smith University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Saint Augustine’s University and Talladega College are celebrating their sesquicentennial milestone as HBCUs across the nation seek ways to thrive in 21st century American education.
To honor the occasion, a joint one-week celebration is happening on all nine campuses this week.
According to the HBCU-9’s official website, the institutions will host an array of events, including worship services, tree-planting ceremonies, spoken-word competitions and a writing competition on the importance of HBCUs.
Thursday through Saturday, Morgan State University will host a summit for leaders, faculty, students and alumni of these institutions. A conversation about the legacies, achievements and challenges facing each institution will also take place.
The HBCU-9 chancellors and presidents will speak with national education leaders and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they wrap up their 47th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
The celebration is happening a few days after the 2017 National HBCU Week Conference concludes in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the White House selected consultant and former NFL player Johnathan M. Holifield to be the next executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs.
Here’s how the HBCU 9 schools celebrated the anniversary on social media:
Howard University:#HowardU150 #HU150
Alabama State University: #ASU150
Barber-Scotia College
Fayetteville State University
Johnson C. Smith University
Morehouse College
Morgan State University
Saint Augustine’s University
Saint Augustine’s University has not announced its schedule of events.
Talladega College
Talladega College has not announced its schedule of events.