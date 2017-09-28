Up Next

HBCU education

Nine HBCUs come together to celebrate 150 years of black excellence

Events are planned throughout the year, and anniversary celebrations kick off this week

Up Next From HBCU

    College students at Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, September 19, 1940. Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images
    By

    As the 2017 fall semester unfolds, nine historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are celebrating their 150th anniversaries. There are more than 100 HBCUs in the U.S., but only a handful can trace their origins to 1867, shortly after slavery was prohibited.

    Now, Alabama State University, Barber-Scotia College, Fayetteville State University, Howard University, Johnson C. Smith University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Saint Augustine’s University and Talladega College are celebrating their sesquicentennial milestone as HBCUs across the nation seek ways to thrive in 21st century American education.

    To honor the occasion, a joint one-week celebration is happening on all nine campuses this week.

    According to the HBCU-9’s official website, the institutions will host an array of events, including worship services, tree-planting ceremonies, spoken-word competitions and a writing competition on the importance of HBCUs.

    Thursday through Saturday, Morgan State University will host a summit for leaders, faculty, students and alumni of these institutions. A conversation about the legacies, achievements and challenges facing each institution will also take place.

    The HBCU-9 chancellors and presidents will speak with national education leaders and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they wrap up their 47th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.

    The celebration is happening a few days after the 2017 National HBCU Week Conference concludes in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the White House selected consultant and former NFL player Johnathan M. Holifield to be the next executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

    Here’s how the HBCU 9 schools celebrated the anniversary on social media:

    Howard University:#HowardU150 #HU150

    Alabama State University: #ASU150

    Barber-Scotia College

    Fayetteville State University

     

    Johnson C. Smith University

    Morehouse College

     

    Morgan State University

     

    Saint Augustine’s University

    Saint Augustine’s University has not announced its schedule of events.

    Talladega College

    Talladega College has not announced its schedule of events.

     

    Paul Holston journalism major from Summerville, SC. He attends Howard University and served as 2016-17 editor-in-chief of The Hilltop.

    This Story Tagged: Alabama State University Barber-Scotia Cllege Fayetteville State University HBCU education Howard University View All Johnson C. Smith University Morehouse College Morgan State University St. Augustine's University Talladega College