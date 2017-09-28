Nine HBCUs come together to celebrate 150 years of black excellence

As the 2017 fall semester unfolds, nine historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are celebrating their 150th anniversaries. There are more than 100 HBCUs in the U.S., but only a handful can trace their origins to 1867, shortly after slavery was prohibited.

Now, Alabama State University, Barber-Scotia College, Fayetteville State University, Howard University, Johnson C. Smith University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, Saint Augustine’s University and Talladega College are celebrating their sesquicentennial milestone as HBCUs across the nation seek ways to thrive in 21st century American education.

To honor the occasion, a joint one-week celebration is happening on all nine campuses this week.

According to the HBCU-9’s official website, the institutions will host an array of events, including worship services, tree-planting ceremonies, spoken-word competitions and a writing competition on the importance of HBCUs.

Thursday through Saturday, Morgan State University will host a summit for leaders, faculty, students and alumni of these institutions. A conversation about the legacies, achievements and challenges facing each institution will also take place.

The HBCU-9 chancellors and presidents will speak with national education leaders and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they wrap up their 47th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.

The celebration is happening a few days after the 2017 National HBCU Week Conference concludes in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the White House selected consultant and former NFL player Johnathan M. Holifield to be the next executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

Here’s how the HBCU 9 schools celebrated the anniversary on social media:

Howard University:#HowardU150 #HU150

Still reminiscing on last week's #HowardU150 Charter Day events? Click here for our gallery of photos! https://t.co/FWsb9RkgqW pic.twitter.com/m1ufolb3ZV — Howard University (@HowardU) March 8, 2017

Last week we celebrated #HowardU150 w/ the theme "The Time is Always Now.” See the full recap here: https://t.co/hxKdBCEYqz pic.twitter.com/LAbejd44wo — Howard University (@HowardU) March 7, 2017

2day's statement from @HUPrez17 on the grand occasion of our sesquicentennial and why the time is always now. #HowardU150 pic.twitter.com/2jqZRaSDoZ — Howard University (@HowardU) March 3, 2017

Alabama State University: #ASU150

Barber-Scotia College

Fayetteville State University

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Fayetteville State University has launched the Sesquicentennial website: https://t.co/TJkk0P3KPq pic.twitter.com/z36ShciNWC — FSU Public Relations (@fsu_pr1867) August 16, 2017

Johnson C. Smith University

JCSU celebrates the start of its 150th school year https://t.co/OMLeb2kf8W — Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) August 15, 2016

Morehouse College

In 1867 #Morehouse was Est to prepare black men for ministry & teaching. Today, we celebrate 150 years of producing outstanding leaders. pic.twitter.com/RbIF1QnJaM — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) February 14, 2017

Morehouse’s 150-Year Legacy & Men Who Embody It Celebrated raising more than $1 million for Students Scholarships https://t.co/0qqMlPyd0X pic.twitter.com/AN7x0IZ3Sg — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) February 24, 2017

Morgan State University

Morgan Recognizes Its 150th Anniversary with a New Digital Ad in Times Square – Morgan State University Newsroom https://t.co/oN2sGl4hwG — David Wilson (@morganpres) September 15, 2017

Saint Augustine’s University

Saint Augustine’s University has not announced its schedule of events.

Talladega College

Talladega College has not announced its schedule of events.