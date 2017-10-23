Norfolk State plays lights out in 28-21 upset of North Carolina Central

Norfolk State freshman quarterback Juwan Carter threw a career-high four touchdowns and 230 yards on 18-of-32 passing, with no turnovers, in the Spartans’ 28-21 upset of North Carolina Central. Three of those touchdowns came in the first half.

Defensive back Kyle Archie sealed the game with an interception, taking the ball out of the hands of Ramone Simpson at the Norfolk State 30-yard line. That was one of four turnovers the Spartans (3-4, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)) forced during the game.

The visitors stunned the defending MEAC champion by taking a 21-0 lead into halftime. The Eagles had an opportunity to score, but quarterback Chauncey Caldwell fumbled the keeper when he was met by Norfolk State linebacker Anthony Smith at the goal line.

Two weeks after amassing 18 tackles against Florida A&M University, Smith had 18 tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions against North Carolina Central (5-2, 3-1).

Top HBCU performances

Grambling State’s De’Arius Christmas finished with 14 tackles (seven solo and seven assisted) in the Tigers’ 41-14 trouncing of Alcorn State University.

Caylin Newton ran for two touchdowns and threw for two scores in Howard University's 39-14 win over Morgan State during Howard's 150th homecoming celebration. Bison cornerback Bryan Cook had two interceptions.

Booker Chambers scored 24 points on three touchdown catches and a touchdown on the ground in Mississippi Valley State's 53-5 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg. Quarterback Jett Even threw two of the touchdown passes Chambers hauled in during the homecoming game. Jamenta Shaw returned a punt 10 yards for the score.

South Carolina State's Dayshawn Taylor came up with three sacks in the Bulldogs' 17-14 loss to Delaware State.