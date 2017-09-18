North Carolina A&T does it again, upsets FBS opponent Charlotte to improve to 3-0

North Carolina A&T redshirt freshman Franklin “Mac” McCain III had two interceptions, including the game-winning pick-six, in the Aggies’ 35-31 upset of FBS school Charlotte on Saturday.

In front of a record crowd of 19,651 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, McCain’s two takeaways both led to touchdowns, helping NC A&T reach 3-0 for the first time in four seasons and defeat the team’s second FBS foe in as many seasons. The Aggies beat Kent State 39-36 in four overtimes in 2016.

McCain intercepted a sideline pass from Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown to give A&T a 35-25 lead with 29 seconds left.

Top HBCU performances

Senior running back Yahkee Johnson ran 12 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Hampton’s 59-0 rout of Livingstone. Redshirt freshman Brendan Greene threw for four touchdowns and 129 yards on 11-of-13 passing in the Pirates’ first shutout since a 33-0 victory over Florida A&M on Nov. 7, 2015, and their largest shutout since a 60-0 win over Norfolk State on Oct. 17, 1992.

Alcorn State senior quarterback Lenorris Footman threw for a career-high 424 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-45 passing in the Braves’ 34-27 loss to McNeese State.

South Carolina State's Tyler Scandrett was 4-of-5 kicking field goals and 3-of-4 on PATs in the Bulldogs' 41-0 win over Johnson C. Smith.

Arkansas State's Justice Hansen threw for five touchdowns and 336 yards on 24-of-31 passing in the Red Wolves' 48-3 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Delaware State's Nyfease West hauled in an 81-yard touchdown reception along the left sideline on the Hornets' first series in a 59-16 loss to West Virginia. West finished with three catches for 108 yards as Delaware State had its best offensive production of the season, amassing 301 yards.

Alabama A&M's Kenneth Davis had 13 tackles, including six solo, in A&M's 45-0 loss to South Alabama.

Marcus Taylor finished with 199 kick return yards, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown, in Norfolk State's 75-14 loss to James Madison.

finished with 199 kick return yards, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown, in Norfolk State’s 75-14 loss to James Madison. Rico Kennedy had 4.5 tackles for a loss in Morgan State’s 65-0 loss to Rutgers.