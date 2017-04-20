Now we can find ‘Hidden Figures’ in the classroom

From left: Janelle Monae stars as Mary Jackson, Taraji P. Henson plays Katherine Johnson and Octavia Spencer plays the role of Dorothy Vaughan in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

The eye-opening Academy Award-winning film Hidden Figures made big strides on the big screen. Now the box office smash can be taught in middle-school social studies classes, thanks to Journeys in Film, a nonprofit organization that integrates film into education.

According to the organization’s website, the eight-part curriculum teaches “confidence, structural equity and academic excellence that apply to all students. Grounded in the empowerment of women in historical and contemporary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) leadership, Journeys in Film’s HIDDEN FIGURES curriculum guide highlights the persistence of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson to achieve their goals despite the discriminatory biases of colleagues and community members and rise as leaders in the fields of mathematics and engineering.”

Set in the early 1960s, the film tells the story of Johnson, Vaughan and Jackson, showcasing their intelligence and commitment to the space program, specifically the missions of Apollo 11 and Apollo 13.