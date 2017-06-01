The Obamas are now homeowners in the District of Columbia

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have been creating quite a buzz in their post-White House lives. From vacations in Tahiti to lavish trips to New York, the Obamas are living a seemingly carefree life. The most recent post-presidency report making waves on social media is the purchase of the home they have been renting: an eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in the ritzy Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C. — two miles from the White House. On May 31, the deed on the Tudor-style mansion had been transferred from the owner to the Obamas.

According to The Washington Post, the $8.1 million mansion is the second most expensive in the neighborhood. Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos shelled out $23 million for his home in the same neighborhood. The couple had been renting a home in the area as their younger daughter, Sasha, who starts her junior year of high school this fall, finishes school at nearby Sidwell Friends School. The Obamas will also continue to own their home in the South Side of Chicago.

“Given that president and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Obamas join a list of politicians and public figures who call the Kalorama neighborhood home, including President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

Photos of the mansion can be viewed here.