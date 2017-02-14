On this day in black history: Aretha Franklin records ‘Respect,’ Morehouse College established, and more

Soul singer Aretha Franklin sings in the Atlantic Records studio during ‘The Weight’ recording session on January 9, 1969 in New York City, New York.

1760 — Richard Allen, founder of first national black church, is born

Richard Allen was born into slavery in 1760, but would eventually buy his freedom and move north. He converted to Methodism, but grew tired of the treatment of black parishioners. He founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the first national African-American church, in 1816.

1867 — Augusta Institute, now known as Morehouse College, founded in Augusta, Georgia

William J. White and former slave Richard C. Coulter founded the Augusta Institute in Augusta, Georgia. In 1879, the school was moved to Atlanta and its name was changed to Morehouse College, after Henry L. Morehouse, the corresponding secretary of the American Baptist Home Mission Society.

1936 — National Negro Congress organized

The inaugural meeting was held in Chicago and attended by 817 delegates representing more than 500 organizations.

1946 — Happy birthday, Gregory Hines (1946-2003)

Theater, film and television actor Gregory Hines won a Tony Award as best actor in a musical in 1992 for his portrayal of Jelly Roll Morton, the pioneering jazz composer. Hines had roles in films such as Waiting to Exhale, Francis Ford Coppola’s Cotton Club, and White Nights, as well as his sitcom, The Gregory Hines Show, on CBS from 1997 to 1998. He was also a recurring character on NBC’s Will & Grace and ABC’s Lost at Home.

1967 — Aretha Franklin records “Respect”

Fifty years ago today, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, recorded her iconic song in Atlantic Records’ New York studio. This Otis Redding cover became the influential soul singer’s first No. 1 hit — the track provided a soundtrack for the civil rights movement and proved to be an important piece of music for women who were seeking the same type of regard as men.