On this day in black history: First ambassador appointed, Hank Aaron is born and more

1934 — Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron is born

Hammerin’ Hank Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama. He would enjoy a Hall of Fame Major League Baseball career with the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. He broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, finishing with 755 career dingers.

1958 — First black ambassador in Europe

Clifton R. Wharton Sr. is confirmed as minister to Romania, becoming the first black to head a U.S. embassy in Europe. Wharton became the first African-American to enter the Foreign Service in 1925, after the passage of the 1924 Rogers Act, which consolidated the State Department’s Consular and Diplomatic Services. He would be the only African-American admitted to the Foreign Service for the next two decades. Wharton was the first black career Foreign Service officer to become an ambassador.

1972 — First African-American elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Bob Douglas, regarded by many as the father of black professional basketball, is the first African-American elected to Basketball Hall of Fame. Douglas founded of the famous New York Renaissance basketball team. He was also the owner and coach of the team from 1923-49. During that stretch, the team amassed a 2,318-381 record, including a 88-game winning streak during the 1932-33 season.

1989 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks NBA record

Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar becomes the first NBA player to score 38,000 points.

1990 — Barack Obama becomes president of Harvard Law Review

Columbia University graduate and Harvard University law student Barack Obama became the first African-American named president of the Harvard Law Review.