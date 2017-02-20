On this day in Black History: Frederick Douglass dies; Sidney Poitier, Nancy Wilson and Charles Barkley are born

Charles Barkley #34 of the Phoenix Suns smiles against the Golden State Warriors circa 1995 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena in Oakland, California.

1895 — Abolitionist Frederick Douglass dies in the District of Columbia

Frederick Douglass, the famous abolitionist, lecturer, orator and writer, died in his Anacostia Heights, Washington, D.C., home at 78.

1927 — Happy birthday, Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, who was born in Miami, became the first African-American to win an Academy Award in 1964 for his performance in Lilies of the Field (1963).

1936 — John Hope dies

John Hope was the first black president of Morehouse College (1906) and Atlanta University, the first graduate school for blacks, in 1929. Hope was also a founding member of the Niagara Movement, a predecessor of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He died at age 67.

1936 — Happy birthday, Nancy Wilson

Nancy Wilson won Grammys for best rhythm & blues recording for “How Glad I Am, ” best jazz vocal album prizes for R.S.V.P. (Rare Songs, Very Personal) in 2004 and Turned to Blue in 2006. In 2002, the singer won a George Foster Peabody Award for her NPR radio show, Jazz Profiles.

1963 — Happy birthday, Charles Barkley

At the conclusion of his 16-year NBA career, Charles Barkley was one of four players in league history with at least 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Karl Malone. Barkley is now a TNT NBA analyst.