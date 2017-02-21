On this day in black history: Malcolm X assassinated; John Lewis, Barbara Jordan and Nina Simone are born

1936 — Happy birthday, Barbara Jordan (1936-1996)

Barbara Jordan became the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She was a lawyer, educator and one of the leaders of the civil rights movement. She is known for her opening statement at the House Judiciary Committee hearings during the impeachment process against then-President Richard Nixon. She was also the first black woman to deliver a keynote address at a Democratic National Convention.

1933 — Happy birthday, Nina Simone (1933-2003)

Born Eunice Waymon, Nina Simone was a singer, songwriter and musician who became a civil rights activist. She owns a broad catalog of music, as her talents represent styles in jazz, classical, gospel, folk and R&B. Born in the North Carolina, she enrolled in Juilliard School of Music in New York. She recorded influential records such as “Mississippi Goddam,” “I Loves You Porgy” and “I Put A Spell On You.”

1940 — Happy birthday, John Lewis (1940-present)

John Lewis is a civil rights leader and political activist who was an early member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). He is the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, having served since 1987. Lewis is the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation. While serving as chairman of SNCC, he was one of the “Big Six” leaders of groups who organized the 1963 March on Washington. He was a key contributor to the civil rights movement and still moves the needle for equality today. Lewis has received a number of awards, including the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1961 — Otis Boykin patents the electrical resistor

Otis Boykin invented the electrical resistor, U.S. patent 2,972,726, the electrical device used in all guided missiles and IBM computers. Boykin’s noteworthy inventions include a wire precision resistor and a control unit for the pacemaker. He graduated from Fisk College in 1941 and took a job with the Majestic Radio & TV Corp. When he died in 1982 of heart failure, he had 26 patents in his name.

1965 — Malcolm X (1925-1965) assassinated in Audubon Ballroom

Born Malcolm Little, the minister and human rights activist, was shot in New York just before delivering a speech to his newly founded Organization of Afro-American Unity. After becoming el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, Malcolm X was known as a prolific orator and one of the most influential people in history. His life was chronicled in The Autobiography of Malcolm X, as told to by Alex Haley, and in the movie Malcolm X, directed by Spike Lee.