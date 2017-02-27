On this day in black history: The Dominican Republic is free; happy birthday, Marian Anderson and James Worthy; and the first black woman to become a lawyer

Up Next

    American opera singer Marian Anderson (1897 - 1993) performs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, Easter Sunday.
    American opera singer Marian Anderson (1897 – 1993) performs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, Easter Sunday. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
    Kelley D. Evans

    1844 Independence day for Dominican Republic
    The Dominican Republic gains its independence from the border nation of Haiti. The countries share the island of Hispaniola and both had been under Haitian rule for a more than a couple of decades, first by the Spanish and then by the French.

    1872 Charlotte Ray becomes the first African-American female lawyer in the U.S.
    Charlotte Ray graduated from Howard University School of Law and became the first black female lawyer in the U.S. She was also the first woman admitted to the District of Columbia bar, and the first woman admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia. Sadly but predictably, her practice could not withstand discrimination and prejudice, so she packed up and moved to New York, where she became a teacher and became involved in the women’s suffrage movement.

    1902 Happy birthday, Marian Anderson (1897-1993)
    Marian Anderson became a world-renowned opera singer and the first African-American soloist to perform at the White House. Born in Philadelphia, Anderson performed at major music venues.

    1961 Happy birthday, James Worthy
    Born in Gastonia, North Carolina, James Worthy played 12 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and was a seven-time NBA All-Star, a three-time NBA champion and the 1988 NBA Finals MVP.

