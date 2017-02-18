On this day in black history: Toni Morrison is born, first all-black Broadway musical debuts, Shani Davis wins gold and more

Author Toni Morrison poses for a portrait for her book entitled “Love” in Midtown Manhattan on August 29, 2002 in New York City.

1688 — First formal protest against slavery by a religious group in the English colonies

Four Pennsylvania Quakers write and present their opposition to slavery and human trafficking. Their document read, in part, “we shall doe to all men licke as we will be done ourselves; macking no difference of what generation, descent or Colour they are.”

1896 — Razor-stropping device patented

Henry Grenon patents the razor-stropping device, a tool that was mainly used to sharpen blades for barbers.

1903 — First all-black musical on Broadway

In Dahomey, a musical comedy and the first full-length musical written, produced and performed by blacks, opened at the New York Theater and ran for 53 performances. It featured music by Will Marion Cook from the book by Jesse A. Shipp, and lyrics by Paul Laurence Dunbar.

1931 — Happy birthday, Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison is born in Lorain, Ohio. Morrison, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 from then-President Barack Obama. The Bluest Eye, was published in 1970, and attracted immediate attention. Among her many other works are Sula, Song of Solomon and Tar Baby. Beloved, a Pulitzer Prize winner published in 1988, is regarded by many as Morrison’s most successful work.

2006 — Shani Davis becomes the first black to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympic history

Shani Davis won the men’s 1,000-meter speed skating race in Turin, Italy.