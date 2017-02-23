On this day in black history: W.E.B. Du Bois is born, a black woman is Manhattan borough president and Gen. Frank Petersen is in charge

1868 — Happy birthday, W.E.B. Du Bois

William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, who the world would come to be known as W.E.B. Du Bois, was born in Barrington, Massachusetts, where he spent his time learning and mingling within European-American neighborhoods until heading off to attend college at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was Du Bois’ experiences in college that opened his eyes to the severity of racial discrimination and unjust laws in the South. Du Bois graduated from Fisk and traveled back up north to attend Harvard University, but still remained troubled by Jim Crow segregation. Du Bois earned his doctorate from Harvard in 1895 — the first African-American to do so.

Du Bois, steadfast in his beliefs, drew inspiration from Pan-African movements. In one of his first published essays in a 1903 book, The Negro Problem, Du Bois spoke in depth about The Talented Tenth, a group of elite intellectual African-Americans who would provide leadership for other African-Americans in communities. Du Bois spoke his mind without hesitation, calling out educator Booker T. Washington in one instance for what Du Bois interpreted as Washington not demanding equality for his own. Du Bois pushed others to publicly protest the injustices in America.

Du Bois would go on to write a slew of books and essays. On Aug. 27, 1963, at the age of 95, he died in Accra, Ghana, one day before Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington.

1925 — Politician Louis Stokes born

Louis Stokes was born to Charles and Louise Stokes in Cleveland. After the death of her husband, Louise Stokes spent her time cleaning houses to make ends meet while living in a local housing project and raising Louis and his younger brother, Carl, with her mother’s help.

In 1943, Stokes began his three-year stint as a personnel specialist in the U.S. Army, which ended with an honorable discharge after his tour of duty. Stokes returned to Cleveland, where he attended Cleveland College of Western Reserve University, earning his law degree from the Cleveland Marshall School of Law.

Drawn by civil rights cases, Stokes joined the Cleveland chapter of the NAACP. In 1968, Stokes made his first run for office, which began his decades-long political career. Stokes went on to become mayor of Detroit and the first African-American to become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

1929 — Baseball catcher Elston Gene Howard born

Baseball catcher Elston Gene Howard was born to Emmaline Webb and Travis Howard in St. Louis.

Howard led an active life as a child, but it wasn’t until his teenage years that he was taken seriously as an athlete. While playing baseball, Howard was approached by Frank Tetnus Edwards, a former Negro Leaguer and St. Louis Braves staff member who immediately began to recruit Howard. After convincing his mother, Howard played with the Braves over the summer.

It was the beginning of many tryouts and roster spots with various teams. In 1965, Howard signed a $70,000 contract with the New York Yankees and became the highest paid player in the history of baseball at the time.

1965 — Constance Baker Motley elected Manhattan borough president

Constance Baker Motley was a civil rights lawyer who rose when women, especially black women, were seen but not heard. Motley decided at the age of 15 that she wanted to pursue a career in the legal field. Eventually, she became involved with the civil rights movement after being discriminated against when attempting to enter a public library.

Motley dedicated herself to working to help others, first beginning her studies at Fisk University, then New York University before earning her law degree earning from Columbia Law School in 1946. In 1964, Motley became the first black woman to be elected to the New York Senate. Motley broke barriers once more after being elected the first female president of the Manhattan borough in New York the following year.

1979 — Frank E. Petersen Jr. named the first black general in the Marine Corps

Frank E. Petersen Jr. was determined to serve his country, despite racial discrimination impeding his original plans.

Growing up during segregation, Petersen attended school in Topeka, Kansas, before attempting to join the U.S. Navy. In his first attempt, Petersen was asked to take the entrance exam over again because administrators believed he’d cheated. In 1950, two years after the desegregation of armed forces, Petersen enlisted in the Navy. Two years later, Petersen, now a Marine, completed flight school and earned commission as second lieutenant. Petersen also became the Marines’ first black aviator.

From there, the sky was the limit for Petersen, who continued to climb the ranks. In 1979, he became the first black Marine general officer, served as commanding general for the Marine Corps Combat Development Command, and retired as the first black three-star lieutenant general in 1988. Petersen died on Aug. 25, 2015, of lung cancer. He was 83 years old.