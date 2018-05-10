Sixers fans still trust the process despite their team’s narrow loss to the Celtics

Chi Soribe, 34, reacts as the Philadelphia Sixers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs in South Philadelphia May 9. The Celtics narrowly defeated the Sixers 114-112, advancing in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers almost pulled off the impossible. After Philadelphia forced a Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, many Sixers fans who gathered to watch at South Philadelphia’s Xfinity Live! Philadelphia entertainment complex Wednesday were hopeful that their young team could push the series to two more games for a shot at the Finals. After a nail-bitingly close game, and giving up a four-point lead, the Sixers lost to the Celtics, 114-112. But despite the loss, fans are still ride-or-die for the Sixers.