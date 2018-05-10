Sixers fans still trust the process despite their team’s narrow loss to the Celtics

The Sixers almost pulled off the impossible. After Philadelphia forced a Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, many Sixers fans who gathered to watch at South Philadelphia’s Xfinity Live! Philadelphia entertainment complex Wednesday were hopeful that their young team could push the series to two more games for a shot at the Finals. After a nail-bitingly close game, and giving up a four-point lead, the Sixers lost to the Celtics, 114-112. But despite the loss, fans are still ride-or-die for the Sixers.
Dantae Boyce, 35, sits for a portrait while watching the Sixers face the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs inside the Xfinity Live! entertainment complex in South Philadelphia on Wednesday. Boyce, born and raised in Philadelphia and now living in West Philadelphia, has been a Sixers fan his whole life. “I believe we can make it to the Finals. Ben Simmons has to be aggressive. We need our shooters to knock down shots,” he said. “We have potential, we can go as far as they’ll take us.”
Fans cheer as the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series in South Philadelphia on May 9. The Celtics narrowly defeated the Sixers 114-112, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.
Tee Walls, 30, born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, has been a fan for three years. “I’m disappointed that they’re down in the playoffs,” Walls said. When asked about the Sixers’ motto, “Trust The Process,” Walls added: “If your team is up or down, you are there for them, win or lose.”
Fans gather at the Xfinity Live! entertainment complex to cheer on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of an NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics in South Philadelphia on May 9. The Celtics narrowly defeated the Sixers 114-112, advancing in the Eastern Conference.
Nate Wilkerson, 42, cheers while watching the Sixers face the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs at the Xfinity Live! entertainment complex in South Philadelphia on Wednesday. Wilkerson, born in the Germantown neighborhood and now living in the Logan neighborhood, became a Sixers fan when Charles Barkley played for the team in the mid-1980s. “We have to take it one game at a time,” said Wilkerson. “To the point where we actually are upset we are losing shows the expectations we had for the season.”
Breanna Cash, 25, shows her hair dyed in Philadelphia 76ers colors while watching the Sixers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in South Philadelphia on May 9.
Kanay Patel, 22, born and raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has been a Sixers fan all his life. “I’m ecstatic, it’s about time,” Patel said. “It’s a young team. It’s OK if they don’t make it [to the Finals]. Give it time and they’ll get to the Finals.”
Mike Gerett, 40, sits for a portrait in South Philadelphia during the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Sixers and Celtics. Gerett, born and raised in South Philadelphia, is a Lakers fan but was happy to cheer his hometown team. “It’s good for the city and for the economy,” Gerett said. “Simmons and Embiid, they’re like Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].”
Antonio Brown, 35, sits for a portrait in South Philadelphia while watching the Sixers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 9. Brown, born and raised in North Philadelphia, has been a lifelong fan. “I still think it’s possible,” Cash said when asked about the Sixers’ chances of advancing in the playoffs. “They need time to jell together.” The Celtics narrowly defeated the Sixers 114-112 to advance to the conference finals.
Levar Chancey, 36, sips his drink while watching the Sixers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in South Philadelphia May 9. Chancey, born and raised in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia, has been a fan all his life. “I’m proud of them making it this far,” Chancey said.
Kennard Mitchell, 23, reacts as he watches the Philadelphia Sixers lose to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series.