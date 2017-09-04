HBCU football The MEAC/SWAC Challenge Photos from moments in and around the game Photos by L. Kasimu Harris September 4, 2017 Southern University’s marching band debut their new instruments, but will wait for cooler days to wear their full new uniforms. The band recently raised $160,000 in six months through their “Adopt-a-Juke” fund. L. Kasimu Harris for The Undefeated Fans of the Southern University Jaguars react to the defense stopping the South Carolina State Bulldogs on the last play of the game. The Bulldogs could’ve tied the game with a touchdown. South Carolina State teammates shake hands as they head into the stadium to face Southern University. The daps weren’t enough, as the Jaguars outlasted the Bulldogs 14-8. Michael Glasper, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, twirls a cane before the game. Although Glasper didn’t attend Southern University, he’s maintained a lot of friendships with people at the university. Members of Champagne, the South Carolina State “Marching 101” dance team, perform during halftime. Just before halftime, a member of South Carolina State’s band said he had waited four years to play against Southern University. Southern University marching band’s snare drum section marches off the field after their halftime show. The drum line is one of the most difficult sections of the band to join. JaMarcus Kaufman is a trumpeter in the Human Jukebox. The trumpet section carries the melody of the Southern University band. After a few tense moments, Jaguar fans celebrate when the Bulldogs drop a game-tying touchdown. Later, another potential touchdown was broken up on the final play. This time last year, Tre’Von Ceasar was a freshman in the Southern band. Now he leads the 245-member group. As far as the newfound prominence, Ceasar said he is still just a guy who likes to hang with his friends and play video games. Members of S.C. State’s Champagne dance team take the field for halftime. The Southern University Dancing Dolls perform in their second outfit of the day. The Dancing Dolls are famous for their skill and precision. Jakoby Pappillion celebrates as the Jaguars win the game on the last play. He assisted on two tackles during the 14-8 win over the Bulldogs. The drum majors from South Carolina State process back to the bus. While very active throughout the game and fifth quarter, the band marched but didn’t play back to the bus. Kiva and Dawun Alford have been tailgating for about seven years. She is a graduate of Southern University, and their daughter currently attends the institution. L. Kasimu Harris for The Undefeated Well after the game, fans continued to tailgate. An employee of Southern University said because of the federal holiday, he expected some fans to not leave until the next day. L. Kasimu Harris for The Undefeated Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease This Story Tagged: HBCU football Road to the Celebration Bowl