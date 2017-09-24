Up Next

Players and celebrities are telling us how they really feel

Stick to sports? Not anymore

Up Next From Sports

    Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry announced during the Warriors’ Media Day press conference on September 22 that he was not interested in visiting the White House as the NBA Champion team does annually. US President Donald J. Trump responded the next day with a tweet saying that Curry’s invitation is withdrawn. EPA/DANIEL MURPHY
    By @kelleysthrngrl

    NFL players, NBA standouts and celebrities are taking to social media to tell the world how they really feel following criticism from President Donald Trump on Sept. 22. During a speech in Alabama, Trump said that he wished players who participated in pregame protests would be released and called for fans to walk out of stadiums.

    He later called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in a tweet and revoked the championship team’s invitation to the White House.

    It all started last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to bring attention to racial inequality. Now players are openly speaking up regarding Trump’s words and even others who have mainly stayed quiet are supporting Kaepernick’s protest. On Sunday, several teams and even the anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee and raised his fist after performing at the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons game. By 10 a.m., 16 NFL teams had issued either a comment or statement about Trump’s remarks.

    Kelley Evans is a general editor at The Undefeated. She is a food passionista, helicopter mom and an unapologetic southerner who spends every night with the cast of The Young and the Restless by way of her couch.