Players and celebrities are telling us how they really feel

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry announced during the Warriors’ Media Day press conference on September 22 that he was not interested in visiting the White House as the NBA Champion team does annually. US President Donald J. Trump responded the next day with a tweet saying that Curry’s invitation is withdrawn.

NFL players, NBA standouts and celebrities are taking to social media to tell the world how they really feel following criticism from President Donald Trump on Sept. 22. During a speech in Alabama, Trump said that he wished players who participated in pregame protests would be released and called for fans to walk out of stadiums.

He later called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in a tweet and revoked the championship team’s invitation to the White House.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

It all started last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to bring attention to racial inequality. Now players are openly speaking up regarding Trump’s words and even others who have mainly stayed quiet are supporting Kaepernick’s protest. On Sunday, several teams and even the anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee and raised his fist after performing at the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons game. By 10 a.m., 16 NFL teams had issued either a comment or statement about Trump’s remarks.

At the Detroit Lions game, national anthem singer @midwestrico takes a knee and then raises fist with head bowed, echoing the 1968 Olympics: pic.twitter.com/quRI1IpaJo — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) September 24, 2017

Ravens and Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem in England pic.twitter.com/GhthyfIEe3 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) September 24, 2017

Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. "Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

I'm ok with being fired for what I believe in. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

Something is really wrong with him. It's 2017 and this guy is really the president of the United States! He's not my president! ✊🏾✊️✊🏻#Unity https://t.co/K94eSLyEid — Earl Wolff (@Ewolff28) September 23, 2017

Trump is only consistently loyal to white supremacists and Putin — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

Perhaps it's not a great honor while your stench is there. https://t.co/sgX8Mv54DS — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

Still wondering how this guy is running our country…. 🤔🤔🤔 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2017

#Kaepernick we riding with you bro ✊🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 23, 2017

“Stick to sports boy… Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don’t like and your fired” Well I hate to break it to ya… — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017