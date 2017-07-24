‘Power’ recap: Ghost is free — but is he, really?

SEASON 4, EPISODE 5 | Episode: ‘Don’t Thank Me’ | JULY 24

Ghost is free!

Simple Angela Valdez (Lela Loren) finally realized this, and risked her entire career in order for his freedom to be real.

This is what we’ve all have been hoping for: that somehow, someway, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) would be sprung from prison. Not that it didn’t happen before some really heinous stuff went down. I don’t know about y’all, but the murder of the prison guard (the late Charlie Murphy) caught me so off guard I kept waiting for Ghost to wake up from a nightmare in cold sweats, only having imagined he beat that man to a bloody pulp with what must have been a 50-pound weight. Bashed his head all the way in. That’ll haunt me for the rest of the summer. And it looks like it’ll be haunting Ghost too.

On the outside, Tommy finally comes clean to Tasha (Naturi Naughton) about being involved with LaKeisha (La La Anthony). This doesn’t look to be a good thing — and he finally confesses to killing Holly (Lucy Waters), and to why he did it. Tasha in turn gave Tommy a classic ride-or-die response: You had to protect the family. (But let’s not talk about how your boy Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) once again got kidnapped — not that he knows it.)

And speaking of “protecting the family,” did Tasha just make a deal with the devil? Is she really going to make a financial deal with the guy her husband painfully and finally got out of business with? We all know strings will absolutely be attached. Just like those strings that Tony Teresi (William Sadler) gave Ghost for helping him cover up that weight room prison murder that will mentally torture us all.