‘Power’ recap: Dre risks promotion, Tommy rampages and Tasha and Silver make it official

Season 4, Episode 7 | “You Lied to My Face” | Aug. 6

Last week, when Ghost and Kanan formed the most unlikely tag team of 2017 — at least until Kyrie Irving is traded to Miami and reunited with Dion Waiters — we were all left to wonder “what next?”

Turns out Kanan (50 Cent) is absent from Power’s current episode, but fireworks are there. Let’s run through the highlights, shall we?

Tariq is a lean addict who still has a soft spot for Kanan. And just when you think he can’t get any more unbearable, he does. He’s got one more time to abuse his sister and I’m taking the next Acela to New York to whup that kid’s butt. Also, Tariq temporarily saved Dre’s life by denying Dre had any knowledge of him hanging with Kanan.

Dre’s plan of having Julio killed is working (for now). Dre’s the new distributor after having talked Tommy into a promotion. But there’s a war brewing and there’s nothing Dre will be able to do to stop it when it finally pops off.



The prosecution angle reappears and the hunt for Greg’s killer kicks up a notch (more on that in a bit).

Tasha swallowing her pride during the St. Patrick’s televised interview was uncomfortable. But her spin game when asked about why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring was Barry Sanders-like.

You have to admit: In terms of killing a dealer because he’s getting high on his own supply, Diego and Alicia Jimenez forcing Mason to overdose on coke was a cold way to go. Likewise, Tommy bossing up telling the Jimenez crew what they’re going to give him since they murdered his former distributor was a classic Tommy moment.



Leave it to the cops, namely Sandoval and Saxe, to blame blowing the case on the black cop, SAC Jerry Donovan. More on this in a bit, too.

Not a bad summer for Larenz Tate either. He had a pretty major role in the summer’s box office smash Girls Trip . Now he’s the newest character, Councilman Rashad Tate, in Power . Stay tuned. Something big is brewing with this. I’m just not sure what yet.

And in the absolute least surprising admission this entire season — Teresi reveals he's Tommy's dad.

But this brings me to the two aspects of Sunday night’s episode I’d like to further expand on.

Tasha and Silver finally ‘interrogate’ each other

First things first, my life hasn’t been the same since someone told me Terry Silver (Ghost’s lawyer) is basically Stymie from The Little Rascals who went on and made something of himself. I just thought you should know this, too.

That said, Tasha and Silver sleeping together was a foregone conclusion. They’ve been giving each other the eye for a few episodes now. Tasha’s all but out of love with Ghost at this point, which she has every right to be. Ghost is scolding Tasha, telling her “she had one job” (on top of throwing the word “trust” around in the previous episode). It’s easy to see why she has clocked out romantically. And she’s coming with haymakers such as, “That’s right. You were innocent. But please remind me again why you got arrested? Wrong! You got arrested for dippin’ your d— in that fed b—-,” this round goes to Tasha in a 10-8 decision.

The last time Ghost found out Tasha was sleeping with another man (Shawn), he wasn’t tripping. He and Angela were still at the height of their make-believe relationship, and he’d checked out of the marriage himself. But when Ghost finds out about Silver? His lawyer? Sleeping with his wife?

Sandoval is No. 1 with a bullet

By the end of the episode we know Angela, Donovan and Saxe have at least begun seriously considering Sandoval as the prime suspect in Greg’s killing. Sandoval knows the walls are closing in. For a split second, too, part of me thought Sandoval would kill Donovan’s daughter when she answered the door and foiled his plot to kill Donovan. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but Sandoval doesn’t know about a security video that shows him heading to Ghost’s office. If that video gets out, it’s a wrap. Everything unfolds. Him planting the gun. His ties to Felipe Lobos. Everything. There’s no way Sandoval goes to prison — not for what he’s done.

The only question now is — who’s putting the bullet in him?