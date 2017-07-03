Plenty of ‘Power’-ful plot pivots

Season 4, Episode 2 | Things Are Going To Get Worse | July 2

Are you not entertained?

Of course you are. The summer series Power keeps us twisting and turning our heads because of all of the dramatic twists and turns it delivers to us every Sunday.

This week was no different.

In this new episode, we see Ghost (Omari Hardwick) being harassed in prison by yet another threatening inmate. Ghost stops him quick in his tracks with a slick, gangster, under-the-table, leg-crippling movement that draws the attention of one inmate who is in for a life sentence and knows a real one when he sees one. Hardwick’s Jamie St. Patrick isn’t a clean business owner who is wrongfully accused of doing something heinous, and this new inmate with mob ties knows it. Uh-oh. Let’s be mindful of this mafia dude; seems like he’s up to no good. C’mon. We know he is up to no good.

One of the biggest takeaways this week was watching the prosecution team work through their plans to take Ghost down — pretty awkward for his former lover Angela (LeLa Loren), who is the chief reason why he’s behind bars in the first place. I mean, she’s on the prosecution team. And she’s still conflicted. Oh, and she’s totally incorrect about Ghost murdering FBI agent Greg Knox, her former lover. What’s a woman (in all types of turmoil) to do?

Speaking of the prosecution team, whoo-boy — the feds raid Truth, the nightclub, and the real killer (who is actually on the prosecution team!) plants a murder weapon in Ghost’s office. They’re thinking they can push for the death penalty for Ghost. Yikes.

Meanwhile, Ghost’s estranged-yet-still-ride-or-die wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), is trying to keep things calm with the kids. Now that Tariq is back, she’s concerned — and rightly so. She still doesn’t know that Kanan (50 Cent) is alive and well — and her son’s confidant. Looking forward to the day when all of this comes to light.

Until next week!

Liner Notes Power airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on STARZ.