‘Power’ recap: Tariq is free, and the Kanan is out of the bag

SEASON 4, EPISODE 6 | Episode: ‘New Man’ | JULY 30

Ghost is out — yay. But so much foolishness is happening on the outside.

Let’s focus mostly on Tariq.

And on Ghost (Omari Hardwick) finally discovering that Kanan (50 Cent) is alive. And that Kanan has kidnapped his son with his cousin, a throwback old neighborhood crony named Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose), who makes Ghost look on in horror as he learns that she’s the one who has stashed his son away somewhere.

So Ghost and Kanan finally have it out in Ghost’s SUV, while Ghost is convinced that Kanan is going to kill him and his son — especially after he saw Kanan kill men at Tommy’s stash house and rob it for the ransom Kanan and Jukebox are looking for.

Y’all. This is a lot. #TeamTooMuch.

Ol’ simple Tariq is going to need a great deal of therapy.

But this is what we’ve been waiting for, right? Some big showdown confrontation that was going to take somebody’s life. So who gets got? It’s Jukebox. Kanan, her own cousin, kills her. He doesn’t have to split the money, but let’s keep it all the way funky here: Jukebox is nuts. As a TV character, she’s dynamic: a cop who is secretly a trigger-happy thug and is so powerful that drug kingpins almost quiver in her presence. So, yeah, Kanan, we get it. She had to go.

And ol’ simple Tariq is going to need a great deal of therapy after witnessing all of this. Or is he going to follow in his dad’s throwback footsteps? Remains to be seen.

Can we also talk about Tommy (Joseph Sikora), who does some random vigilante justice on his ex-girlfriend’s disgusting, child-molesting uncle? Tommy kills him Goodfellas style, with a bat, at an empty open house in Ohio. What about how Dre and Cristobal set a plan in motion to kill Julio? And how something bad has to happen to Dre. At some point. Because it’s Power, and on Power, people who think they have the juice usually get juiced. #TeamTooMuch!