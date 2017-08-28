HBCU bands

Queen City Battle of the Bands kicks off the new HBCU football season

Photos by Troy Hull
For the fourth year in a row, some of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching bands and their fans converge on Charlotte to kick off the fall marching band season.

Talladega College began their battle in the stands.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

The Winston-Salem State University Marching Rams kicked off the evening as the first band to take the field.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Norfolk State University was one of three schools representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Talladega College’s drum major keeps a watchful eye during their performance.

The Undefeated

When “Atomic Dog” is playing, members of Omega Psi Phi will be hopping like Jordan, king of the North Carolina A&T University Mu Psi chapter.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Tennessee State University band members dance in unison during their performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

North Carolina Central University performed to a packed stadium with the Charlotte, North Carolina, skyline in the background.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Kerrie Odom leads the Dega Diamonds during their performance in the stands.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

The Mighty Marching Hornets of Alabama State University was one of nine bands performing for the sold-out crowd.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Jackson State University traveled a great distance to show why they are called the “Sonic Boom” of marching bands.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Alabama State University lived up to its motto of “The Price of Glory is High.”

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

Jelisa Ransom brought the packed stadium to their feet when Miles College closed its performance with a gospel song.

Troy Hull for The Undefeated

