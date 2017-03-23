Queens College star Madison Rowland reflects on record-breaking hoops career

Queens College guard/forward Madison Rowland became the first women’s basketball player — across Division I, II or III — to officially compile 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 steals, 400 assists and 100 blocks on March 14.

Officially is important here, because USC basketball great Cheryl Miller amassed all of these numbers, but blocks and steals were not official statistics at the time. Miller played with the Trojans from 1982-86.

Rowland, the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association National Player of the Year, led the Knights to the Division II East Regional title. Her career came to an end Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio, as the fifth-seeded Knights were eliminated from the Division II Elite Eight by fourth-seeded Harding University, 73-69.

The 5-foot-10 senior finished with 2,375 points, 1,071 rebounds, 507 steals, 403 assists and 114 blocks. She led all Division II players with 4.5 steals per contest, had 17 double-doubles and became the career leader in scoring and steals for both the school and conference this season.

Before Queens College’s game against Harding, Rowland answered questions about her unprecedented success, her favorite pop culture interests and more:

How aware were you of reaching this milestone?

I had no idea. My mom, she mentioned something, but she wasn’t quite sure, so she just said something like, ‘You need to get more assists.’ So up until I saw that tweet, I really had no idea.

What did it feel like to know you had accomplished that feat?

I was so shocked, and I was really happy when I saw that. I was really proud of myself.

What has it been like for you in the aftermath?

Everyone has been really supportive and congratulatory of me and the team, like in the cafeteria. When we got back from the East Region tournament, we had people clapping for us in the dorm when we walked in.

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

My dad saying to just play your game and always telling me that I’m a special player and to do what I do best.

Who would you say your game best compares to?

That’s a tough question. People on campus tell me I’m like LeBron, but I don’t think I’m like LeBron at all. I don’t really know. … I’m like a baby, baby LeBron.

Who is your favorite basketball player?

Kyrie Irving. I really love his game, and the way he plays.

Do you have a favorite team?

The Cleveland Cavaliers.

So you’re from Albany, New York, but you’re a Cavs fan?

I really just love LeBron and Kyrie.

What’s a talent that you have outside of your sport?

I’m really good at cooking — my teammates should know, because I’m always cooking for them. I kind of just pull whatever I have in my kitchen together.

Do you have a social media platform?

I’d say Instagram, because the images last longer. Snapchat only gives you 24 hours, and I can record multiple videos and post photos on Instagram.

What’s your absolute favorite TV show?

Grey’s Anatomy.

Is there an artist you really love?

Drake. I’ve listened to More Life on repeat since it came out this weekend.

What’s the first concert you ever attended?

Cheetah Girls.

Why the Cheetah Girls?

My sisters and I used to act like we were them, so when I was in the fifth grade, my mom surprised us with tickets.