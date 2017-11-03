Up Next
The Rhoden Fellows
Rhoden Fellows talk about the shooting at Grambling State, and the World Series
On this week’s Rhoden Fellows HBCU 468 Podcast, Bill Rhoden talks with ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, who has covered 22 World Series in his career, about baseball’s Fall Classic, and Gomez’s pride in his son, Rio, who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox. Grambling State University police chief Howard Caviness talks about safety on historically black college campuses, and Morehouse student Ezekiel Payne explains why he feels safe despite being pepper-sprayed during a homecoming concert.