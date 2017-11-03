Rhoden Fellows talk about the shooting at Grambling State, and the World Series

On this week’s Rhoden Fellows HBCU 468 Podcast, Bill Rhoden talks with ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, who has covered 22 World Series in his career, about baseball’s Fall Classic, and Gomez’s pride in his son, Rio, who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox. Grambling State University police chief Howard Caviness talks about safety on historically black college campuses, and Morehouse student Ezekiel Payne explains why he feels safe despite being pepper-sprayed during a homecoming concert.

The Rhoden Fellows Initiative is a two-year training program for the next generation of sports journalists from HBCUs, headed by former New York Times award-winning columnist and Undefeated editor-at-large William C. Rhoden. The fellowship, established as part of The Undefeated’s mission to develop new voices and serve as an incubator for future multicultural journalists, is open to outstanding undergraduate students at HBCUs.