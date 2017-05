Cleveland Cavaliers, from left, Kevin Love, LeBron James, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert celebrate a basket during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston.

This week on the HBCU 468 podcast, Bill Rhoden and the Rhoden Fellows talk with The Undefeated’s Kelley Evans, the general editor for the Uplift vertical on the site. Evans, who was an NBA reporter and covered the Memphis Grizzlies, talks about the playoffs. The Fellows then discuss recent commencement speeches at historically black colleges and universities.