The Rhoden Fellows
Rhoden Fellows podcast: We chop it up with ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson
And he says the NBA Finals are too close to predict a winner
This week on the HBCU 468 podcast, Bill Rhoden and the Rhoden Fellows feature a conversation with ESPN/ABC NBA analyst Mark Jackson, who breaks down the NBA Finals and explains why he believes the series is too close to call. He also explains why he believes LeBron James has a chance to eclipse Michael Jordan as the best ever, and why the Warriors’ success on the court is a result of the efforts of Golden State’s front office.
