Rhoden Fellows podcast: Did James Harden’s playoff meltdown ruin his legacy?

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets leaves the court after their 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 11, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

This week, Bill Rhoden and the Rhoden Fellows discuss James Harden’s epic meltdown in the Houston Rockets’ Game 6 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Fellows believe Harden lost any chance of winning NBA MVP and that to regain the respect he earned as an MVP candidate, Harden has to do like LeBron James and win an NBA title. They also talk to black students at predominantly white colleges about their experiences on campus compared with those at historically black universities.