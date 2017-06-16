Up Next

The Rhoden Fellows

Rhoden Fellows podcast: Let’s talk about NBA champion Steph Curry

Journalist and author Marcus Thompson II is the guest

Up Next From HBCU

    The Rhoden Fellows

    On this week’s edition of HBCU 468, the Fellows speak with journalist and author Marcus Thompson II about Steph Curry, his rise to fame, his haters, and his impact on the Golden State Warriors and their championship drive. Thompson has covered the Warriors for 10 seasons. An HBCU alum of Clark-Atlanta University, he recently wrote the book Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.

     

    Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App | Download | RSS | Embed

    This Story Tagged: Marcus Thompson II The Rhoden Fellows