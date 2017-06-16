Up Next
The Rhoden Fellows
Rhoden Fellows podcast: Let’s talk about NBA champion Steph Curry
Journalist and author Marcus Thompson II is the guest
On this week’s edition of HBCU 468, the Fellows speak with journalist and author Marcus Thompson II about Steph Curry, his rise to fame, his haters, and his impact on the Golden State Warriors and their championship drive. Thompson has covered the Warriors for 10 seasons. An HBCU alum of Clark-Atlanta University, he recently wrote the book Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.