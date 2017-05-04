Up Next

HBCU

Rhoden Fellows podcast: An interview with NFL free agent signee Taylor Reynolds

Plus, they discuss President Obama’s re-emergence in public life

Up Next From HBCU

    James Madison cornerback Taylor Reynolds (14) looks to the sideline during the FCS championship NCAA college football game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. AP Photo/Sarah Warnock
    The Rhoden Fellows

    This week, the Rhoden Fellows discuss NFL football and political football. Before signing with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent out of James Madison, Taylor Reynolds thought he would be picked in the NFL draft. He talked to the Fellows about the process. Meanwhile, the students were happy to see former President Obama return to public life. They talk about what his presidency meant to them.

     

    Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App | Download | RSS

    This Story Tagged: HBCU Rhoden Fellows