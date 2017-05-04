Up Next
HBCU
Rhoden Fellows podcast: An interview with NFL free agent signee Taylor Reynolds
Plus, they discuss President Obama’s re-emergence in public life
This week, the Rhoden Fellows discuss NFL football and political football. Before signing with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent out of James Madison, Taylor Reynolds thought he would be picked in the NFL draft. He talked to the Fellows about the process. Meanwhile, the students were happy to see former President Obama return to public life. They talk about what his presidency meant to them.