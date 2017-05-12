Up Next
Rhoden Fellows podcast: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith talks NBA playoffs
Smith, a Winston-Salem State University grad, also talks about the value of going to an HBCU
Stephen A. Smith joined the Rhoden Fellows this week and talked NBA playoffs. Smith praised Isiah Thomas’ compelling effort and explained why Kevin Durant joining Golden State clinched the Western Conference championship for the Warriors. He also talked to the Fellows about attending a historically black college and finding success in journalism.