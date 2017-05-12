Up Next

Rhoden Fellows podcast: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith talks NBA playoffs

Smith, a Winston-Salem State University grad, also talks about the value of going to an HBCU

    Stephen A. Smith attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN’s 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media
    By The Rhoden Fellows

    Stephen A. Smith joined the Rhoden Fellows this week and talked NBA playoffs. Smith praised Isiah Thomas’ compelling effort and explained why Kevin Durant joining Golden State clinched the Western Conference championship for the Warriors. He also talked to the Fellows about attending a historically black college and finding success in journalism.

     

