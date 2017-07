Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers during media day at the Los Angeles Clippers Training Center on September 26, 2016 in Playa Vista, California.

This week on HBCU 468, the Rhoden Fellows spoke to Justin Tinsley, culture and sports writer for The Undefeated, about NBA free agency and his review of Jay-Z’s 4:44 album. They also had a conversation with 2012 Olympic silver medalist Brigetta Barrett about her athletic career and current issues in track and field.