Westbrook and Harden are worthy of the MVP award

The Rhoden Fellows HBCU 468 podcast looks at life in and outside of sports from the unique perspectives of the Rhoden Fellows, handpicked students from six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In this episode, The Undefeated’s Marc Spears joins the Fellows and dissects the NBA MVP race. Spears says it doesn’t matter if James Harden or Russell Westbrook wins. They’re both worthy.