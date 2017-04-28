Up Next

HBCU education

Westbrook and Harden are worthy of the MVP award

The Rhoden Fellows talk with The Undefeated’s Marc Spears about the NBA MVP race

Up Next From HBCU

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports
    The Rhoden Fellows

    The Rhoden Fellows HBCU 468 podcast looks at life in and outside of sports from the unique perspectives of the Rhoden Fellows, handpicked students from six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In this episode, The Undefeated’s Marc Spears joins the Fellows and dissects the NBA MVP race. Spears says it doesn’t matter if James Harden or Russell Westbrook wins. They’re both worthy.

     

    Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App | Download | RSS

    This Story Tagged: HBCU education The Rhoden Fellows