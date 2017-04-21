What do HBCU students think of the movie ‘Burning Sands’?

The Rhoden Fellows HBCU 468 podcast looks at life in and outside of sports from the unique perspectives of the Rhoden Fellows, handpicked students from six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In the premiere episode, they discuss the Netflix movie Burning Sands and how The Quad and A Different World portray HBCUs on TV.

Award-winning sports columnist Bill Rhoden hosts this week’s show with Kyla Wright from Hampton University, Miniya Shabazz from Grambling State University and Paul Holston from Howard University.