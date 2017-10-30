Savannah State’s D’Vonn Gibbons and Jaylen McCloud lead Tigers to first road win since 2011

Savannah State’s D’Vonn Gibbons led the Tigers to its first road win since 2011 on Saturday, Oct. 28.

D’Vonn Gibbons threw for a touchdown and ran for a score to help lead Savannah State over Norfolk State, 27-9, for the Tigers’ first win of the season and first road win since 2011.

Jaylen McCloud had 132 yards and a score on 16 carries for the Tigers (1-7, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Saturday’s win snapped a 10-game losing streak, and Savannah State won its first game away from home since Sept. 24, 2011.

This was the third time in school history, and second time in as many seasons, that Savannah State beat Norfolk State (3-5, 3-2 MEAC). The Tigers also prevailed 31-14 at home last season against the Spartans.

Before the game, Norfolk State had a moment of silence for freshman defensive lineman Nicholas Ackies, who was fatally shot Friday night.

Top HBCU performances

Ryan Stanley threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown to Ricky Henrilus , which was his second TD catch of the day, in Florida A&M’s 34-31 nail-biter against Morgan State. Chad Hunter had six receptions for 140 yards and a score and set up the game winner with a 55-yard haul from Stanley in the Rattlers’ victory.

threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown to , which was his second TD catch of the day, in Florida A&M’s 34-31 nail-biter against Morgan State. had six receptions for 140 yards and a score and set up the game winner with a 55-yard haul from Stanley in the Rattlers’ victory. Southern University’s Austin Howard threw for 245 yards and five touchdowns as the Jaguars defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-40.

threw for 245 yards and five touchdowns as the Jaguars defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-40. Jacen Murphy finished with 10 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns in North Carolina Central’s 42-14 win over Delaware State.