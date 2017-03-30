Black Twitter takes lemons and turns them into lemonade with #BlackWomenAtWork

April Ryan, center top, reporter at American Urban Radio Networks, listens during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

On the heels of Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly’s recent remarks about congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke down to White House correspondent April Ryan during a news conference on Tuesday. After the veteran journalist asked how President Donald Trump’s administration would revamp its image after what has been a rocky start, Spicer immediately disagreed with the content of her question. The press secretary dodged the question and Ryan began to shake her head, at which point Spicer told her to “stop shaking your head.”

His comments sparked outrage among Black Twitter and birthed the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork. The hashtag — created by Brittany Packnett, vice president of Teach for America’s National Community Alliances — became a safe place for black women to share similar workplace experiences involving aggression and unfair practices simply for doing their jobs.

Unfortunately, this isn’t Ryan’s first time being caught in the Trump administration’s line of fire. Earlier this year, Trump requested Ryan set up a meeting between the Congressional Black Caucus and himself, which clearly isn’t part of her job description.

Black women face a double whammy of being black and female. Attacks like those launched against Ryan and Waters merely highlight the daily experiences of black women. Although Tuesday proved to be a trying day for black women, Black Twitter managed to take negative encounters and transform them into teaching tools via social media. Here are some of the powerful stories and encouragement shared through the #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag.

I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere. #BlackWomenAtWork — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017

It is important to mentor and defend other black women at work especially if they are newer in the workplace #BlackWomenAtWork — Boss Lady (@misskanu) March 28, 2017

Thank you to all #BlackWomenAtWork who have to be twice as good to get half as far. Thank you for always thriving in the face of adversity — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 29, 2017

the most consistent #BlackWomenAtWork experience I have is a white man with raised eyebrows, telling me, "wow, that's a big job!" — Shani O. Hilton (@shani_o) March 29, 2017

When you have a grad degree but your supervisor has a HS diploma. #BlackWomenAtWork — Biyada (@DSTDiva_8) March 29, 2017

Told to "let it go" when you are continously disrespected yet call for meetings to address issues when others' are hurt #BlackWomenAtWork — anais disla (@anaisdisla) March 29, 2017

She was underestimated.

She was discriminated against.

She was insulted. Yet… she persisted. #BlackWomenAtWork — Robin Thede (@robinthede) March 29, 2017

I say I teach. People ask "what grade?" I say I teach college. They ask "community college?" I'm on UC Berkeley's faculty. #BlackWomenAtWork — {((Aya de Leon))} (@AyadeLeon) March 29, 2017

Me: hey I really loved this script..is that role open? Them: Oh, we aren't will to "go ethnic" on that role #BlackWomenAtWork in Hollywood — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) March 29, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 28, 2017