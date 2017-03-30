Up Next
Black Twitter takes lemons and turns them into lemonade with #BlackWomenAtWork
Black women join in shared workplace experiences and encouragement via Twitter
On the heels of Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly’s recent remarks about congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke down to White House correspondent April Ryan during a news conference on Tuesday. After the veteran journalist asked how President Donald Trump’s administration would revamp its image after what has been a rocky start, Spicer immediately disagreed with the content of her question. The press secretary dodged the question and Ryan began to shake her head, at which point Spicer told her to “stop shaking your head.”
His comments sparked outrage among Black Twitter and birthed the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork. The hashtag — created by Brittany Packnett, vice president of Teach for America’s National Community Alliances — became a safe place for black women to share similar workplace experiences involving aggression and unfair practices simply for doing their jobs.
Unfortunately, this isn’t Ryan’s first time being caught in the Trump administration’s line of fire. Earlier this year, Trump requested Ryan set up a meeting between the Congressional Black Caucus and himself, which clearly isn’t part of her job description.
Black women face a double whammy of being black and female. Attacks like those launched against Ryan and Waters merely highlight the daily experiences of black women. Although Tuesday proved to be a trying day for black women, Black Twitter managed to take negative encounters and transform them into teaching tools via social media. Here are some of the powerful stories and encouragement shared through the #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag.