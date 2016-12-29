Up Next

Get Lifted

Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit

The tennis great said yes to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Up Next From The Uplift

    serena-and-alexis
    Kelley D. Evans By @kelleysthrngrl

    If you thought you had a romantic chance with tennis great Serena Williams, you might as well get that notion out of your head now.

    Williams is no longer dating. On Thursday, she announced her engagement on Reddit. She wrote a poem and posted a photo titled “I said yes,” describing her romantic event with Reddit co-founder, 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian.

    “I came home
    A little late
    Someone had a bag packed for me
    And a carriage awaited Destination: Rome
    To escort me to my very own ‘charming’
    Back to where our stars first collided
    And now it was full circle
    At the same table we first met by chance
    This time he made it not by chance
    But by choice
    Down on one knee
    He said 4 words
    And
    r/isaidyes”

    “And you made me the happiest man on the planet,” Ohanian replied.

    Ohanian then posted Williams’ Reddit post on his Facebook page.

    According to Forbes, Williams is the highest-paid female athlete in the world. She’s been linked romantically to rappers Drake and Common, actor Colin Farrell, former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, actor Jackie Long and tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

    Looks like they all missed out.

    Ohanian, a New York native, is the author of Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed.

    Bear necessities

    A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

     

    Kelley Evans is a general editor at The Undefeated. She is a food passionista, helicopter mom and an unapologetic southerner who spends every night with the cast of The Young and the Restless by way of her couch.

    This Story Tagged: Alexis Ohanian Daily Uplift Get Lifted Reddit Serena Williams Tennis