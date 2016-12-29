Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit

If you thought you had a romantic chance with tennis great Serena Williams, you might as well get that notion out of your head now.

Williams is no longer dating. On Thursday, she announced her engagement on Reddit. She wrote a poem and posted a photo titled “I said yes,” describing her romantic event with Reddit co-founder, 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian.

“I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own ‘charming’

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes”

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet,” Ohanian replied.

Ohanian then posted Williams’ Reddit post on his Facebook page.

According to Forbes, Williams is the highest-paid female athlete in the world. She’s been linked romantically to rappers Drake and Common, actor Colin Farrell, former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, actor Jackie Long and tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Looks like they all missed out.

Ohanian, a New York native, is the author of Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed.

