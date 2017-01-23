Serena Williams has finally figured out the secret to her and Venus’ prolonged success

Venus and Serena Williams will both be playing in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this week. The sisters have notched some impressive and dominant performances while in Melbourne and could potentially face each other in the tournament final.

Venus is 36 years old and Serena is 35, so they’re frequently asked about their age and how they’ve managed to stay on top of the sport for so long. And while no one has been able to pinpoint the secret for their prolonged success, it seems that Serena might have an answer.

During a news conference on Monday, Serena gave the perfect response to the age question. “Venus and I are mentally 8 and 9,” she said jokingly.

.@SerenaWilliams​ secret on how she and @VenusesWilliams​ stay young? "Venus and I are mentally 8 and 9 😂" pic.twitter.com/nvXynFZRer — WTA (@WTA) January 23, 2017

Well played, Serena. Well played.

