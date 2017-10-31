Talking Shaq: Is he the new ‘Arsenio Tall’?

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, as the show’s star took a week off for his son’s heart surgery. The show will have a series of guest hosts while he is gone. O’Neal’s guests were Mila Kunis and Aisha Tyler. Did you know O’Neal recorded a platinum album? The proof, and all of the details, are here.

Danyel Smith is the Culture Lead at The Undefeated. She loves tangerine sno-cones, listens to way too much music, and misses Oakland every single day.