Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Heat at Sixers, Warriors at Kings

As trade winds continue to blow through the league ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline, we have an Eastern Conference battle that shouldn’t be affected by any last-minute drama. The red-hot Miami Heat comes to the city of Philadelphia, which is on cloud nine because it’s Super Bowl week. The Heat and Philadelphia 76ers tip off at 8 p.m. ET. The nightcap has the champs, the Golden State Warriors, trying to get back on track in a visit to Sacramento (10:30 p.m.).

HEAT at SIXERS

Top things to 👀

Thanks to the injury bug, Miami will be represented in the All-Star Game by Goran Dragic. Will he bring the 🔥 vs. the Sixers?

Stop sleeping on the Heat. Since Dec. 30, the Heat are 11-5, which is the best record for any team in the Eastern Conference, and the third-best mark overall in the NBA.

Get your 🍿 ready for Hassan Whiteside vs. Joel Embiid. In case you forgot about their Twitter beef:

The media won’t show that 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) October 14, 2017

Dude they had to take your ass out or you would’ve fouled out in 5 min… And we’re talking about Preseason, not regular season….. #Softy https://t.co/IAIBDDypFK — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017

And keep caring about stats and not your team success….. your +/- was ass @youngwhiteside #Softy — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017

The Sixers’ young stars showed up and the Heat’s didn’t as Philly led by as many as 31 points before walking away with an easy 99-88 win.

The Heat couldn’t get it going from the start and Whiteside had a first half to forget, scoring just five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field.

While Whiteside struggled, Embiid was clearly the best big man on the floor, finishing with a game-high 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Fresh off his addition to the All-Star Game, Friday night was one to forget for Dragic.

Box score

Warriors at kings

Top things to 👀

Stephen Curry loves February. Curry has five 50-point games in his career. Four of the five have come in February.

The Kings are looking to do something few teams have done over the last few seasons, beat the Warriors twice. Sacramento won the first and only matchup this season, 110-106, on Nov. 27.

The Warriors are back on the court after taking a 30-point loss to Utah in their last game. The Dubs are 10-0 after losses this season.

The Warriors bounced back like the champs they are, using strong long-range shooting to fuel an 11-3 run late in the fourth quarter of a 110-93 win.

Kevin Durant was the man from start to finish, dunking all over the Kings and then sniping them down from the outside.

George Hill, who is rumored to get traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, had a rough night.

Box score

Liner Notes Make sure you catch both of these games on ESPN, or if you are out and about, lock in with the ESPN App.