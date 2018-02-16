Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: NBA All-Star Game

The 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game is all about Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen. Under the new All-Star Game format, in which leading vote-getters LeBron James and Stephen Curry picked the teams regardless of conference, we get to see if the new style will be worth all of the fuss. As always, we turn to NBA LIVE 18 to see how things will go down at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (8 p.m. EST, TNT).

team LEBRON VS TEAM STEPHEN

Top things to 👀

Will the pickup-style rosters result in a more competitive game?

Team LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, DeMarcus Cousins (injured), Anthony Davis (injured), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis (injured), John Wall (injured), Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker

Kevin Durant is the only Golden State Warriors player on Team LeBron, which means Durant has a good chance of matching up against his real teammates on Sunday.

James will make his 14th All-Star appearance and will have started in each one. Retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant (15) is the only player with more All-Star Game starts than James.

We’re hoping for some kind of tribute to the greatest performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in All-Star Game history.

#OTD in 1983, Marvin Gaye delivered this unforgettable performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to open the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/NxdebbPmAT — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 13, 2018

Coming into the game it appeared, at least from a statistical perspective, that James’ crew had the advantage. The numbers didn’t lie, as Team LeBron proved to be a force to be reckoned with, walking away with a 110-92 win.

First-half highlights:

James had 16 first-half points to pace all players, while Anthony Davis added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 dimes as he owned the paint and the boards.

Second-half highlights

Durant with the mean dunk on Joel Embiid.

The arc was kind to Curry, as he drained six 3-pointers.

Davis was your MVP, finishing with 18 points, 10 boards and 4 assists.

The box score