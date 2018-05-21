Up Next
Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Celtics at Cavs
Game 4: LeBron’s triple-dub leads to blowout win
The Cavaliers’ Game 3 blowout win not only told us that Cleveland isn’t quite dead yet but also gave us hope that we might get a seven-game series to see who reps the East in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers handled biz in Game 3, but will King James be able to hold court in Game 4 against a Boston team looking to prove that a 30-point loss in the previous game was a fluke? Let’s fire up NBA LIVE 18 and see what might happen.
CELTICS AT CAVALIERS
Top things to 👀
- Guess that threat of the Cavs being swept was a bit premature.
ICYMI: LeBron and the Cavs brought the 🔥 in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/w9maFKjblj
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2018
- After a Game 3 win, LeBron James has still never been down 3-0 in an Eastern Conference playoff series and is now a perfect 7-0 in Games 3 and 4 after being down 2-0 in such a series.
The Cavs show signs of life and blow out the Celtics in Game 3! pic.twitter.com/CXMuk2jWjz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2018
- Also, James is hilarious.
Watch Lebron notice the #MAGA hat and toss the towel out of his reach 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/nvrZPT936O
— UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) May 20, 2018
Just like in Game 3, the Celtics get off to a slow start. Just how slow? It took them 4 ½ minutes before they got their first basket. The other sign that it was going to be a long night? The Chosen One had 20 points in the first half while the C’s as a team had only 24. Cleveland once again blows out Boston, 99-72, to even the series at two games apiece.
No matter what the Celtics tried, they just couldn’t stop LeBron.
The King even messed around and got a triple-double.
James got another big game from his teammates.
