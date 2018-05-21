Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Celtics at Cavs

The Cavaliers’ Game 3 blowout win not only told us that Cleveland isn’t quite dead yet but also gave us hope that we might get a seven-game series to see who reps the East in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers handled biz in Game 3, but will King James be able to hold court in Game 4 against a Boston team looking to prove that a 30-point loss in the previous game was a fluke? Let’s fire up NBA LIVE 18 and see what might happen.

CELTICS AT CAVALIERS

Guess that threat of the Cavs being swept was a bit premature.

After a Game 3 win, LeBron James has still never been down 3-0 in an Eastern Conference playoff series and is now a perfect 7-0 in Games 3 and 4 after being down 2-0 in such a series.

Also, James is hilarious.

Just like in Game 3, the Celtics get off to a slow start. Just how slow? It took them 4 ½ minutes before they got their first basket. The other sign that it was going to be a long night? The Chosen One had 20 points in the first half while the C’s as a team had only 24. Cleveland once again blows out Boston, 99-72, to even the series at two games apiece.

No matter what the Celtics tried, they just couldn’t stop LeBron.

The King even messed around and got a triple-double.

James got another big game from his teammates.

Box score