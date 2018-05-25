Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Celtics at Cavs

Whether you are a LeBron James hater or supporter, all eyes will be locked on Game 6 as the pressure is on the Cleveland Cavaliers and King James. Will James’ supporting cast show up at home? Will The Chosen One have enough in the tank to force Game 7 against the Boston Celtics? Is this James’ last home game in Cleveland? Let’s see what else King James has to prove by using NBA LIVE 18.

celtics AT Cavaliers

Top things to 👀

Will starting Aron “Man Bun” Baynes against Cleveland give Boston another boost?

Baynes getting it done on both ends! pic.twitter.com/Xmu9x7J3lr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2018

This should be light work for the King.

Can LeBron James stave off elimination? No player in NBA history averages more points in elimination games than James. pic.twitter.com/h4thzux6Sx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2018

Will Boston’s youngest star continue to shine?

Those doubting the King will be greatly disappointed, as the Cavs still have a heartbeat. The Celtics just couldn’t get it together on the road once again, falling 111-81 behind 37 points from James.

James looked like he had enough in the tank this time.

James made sure he got his teammates involved and finished with 10 assists.

Jayson Tatum was the only bright spot for the Celtics.

Box score

Liner Notes Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals can be seen at 8:30 ET on ESPN and the WatchESPN app.