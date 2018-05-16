Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Warriors at Rockets

The Houston Rockets worked all season to have the best record in the Western Conference and home-court advantage against the Golden State Warriors — and lost it after one game. What changes should be made? Can Houston bounce back in a must-win Game 2? Let’s see if James Harden and the crew get their mojo back using NBA LIVE 18.

If the Rockets lose, they would be the first team in history to win 65 games during the regular season and trail a postseason series 2-0.

The Warriors have lost just two postseason games (18-2) in which Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both played.

Is there an answer for Durant?

Will Curry get Chris Paul back in Game 2?

The Rockets and their fans tried to let everyone know there were no worries after dropping Game 1, but by the looks of what went down in Game 2, it might be time to hit the panic button. The Dubs dominated this one from start to finish, leaving H-Town up 2-0 after a 118-82 win.

For the second straight game, Durant was unstoppable and put on a very impressive highlight show.

Curry had a quiet 18 points in Game 1 but torched Paul and the crew this game for 35.

The Rockets lost their edge and just couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s firepower.

