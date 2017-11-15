Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Cavs at Hornets, Sixers at Lakers

So after a strong start to the season for EA Sports and NBA LIVE 18, Nov. 8’s double-header brought the end to the perfect 6-0 mark correctly predicting the winning team for each game.

Time for a new streak to begin. We’ve got the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets facing off at 8 p.m. EST and the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers in the second game at 10:30 p.m. EST. Let’s see how the game predicts things will play out.

Cavs AT Hornets

Top things to 👀

Will King James leave MJ’s house like he did the Garden?

Lebron walking out of MSG. pic.twitter.com/tEcY3Cgryi — Cycle (@bycycle) November 14, 2017

This is the 25th meeting in the regular season between LeBron James the player and Michael Jordan the owner. Since Jordan became Charlotte’s majority owner in March 2010, James is 23-1 against the Hornets, his best record against any team during that span.

Cleveland trailed for most of this one, but Kevin Love ended up winning the big-man shootout with Dwight Howard by hitting the go-ahead hoop over the Charlotte center as the Cavs pulled out a tough road win 92-89.

Love definitely had James’ back, dropping 30.

Another skrong (word to Jameis) night from the King.

Howard tried his best to keep the Cavs at bay. The big fella had 24 points and grabbed 11 boards.

A big second half for Kemba Walker, who scored 17 of his team-high 29.

Box score

SIXERs AT LAKERS

Top things to 👀

Who will Joel Embiid troll?

Embiid fouls out DeAndre Jordan, walks up to taunting Clips fan and says: “Guess where he’s going? Home! He’s going home.” pic.twitter.com/PyGz5774wi — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 14, 2017

Which Lonzo Ball will show up?

Lakers fans have no chill.

😳The Lakers are officially ahead of the Clippers in the standings. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q08XYasgDb — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) November 14, 2017

Game Two of the Wednesday doubleheader was a joke as nothing seemed to go right for the Lakers as Philly cruised to a 116-82 laugher.

Ben Simmons made it known who was the best rookie on the floor.

It was a slow start for L.A. and Ball, and nothing seemed to go right all night. Just 12 points and four assists for the Big Baller Brand point.

Box score

Both games will be on ESPN and the ESPN App.