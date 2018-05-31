Up Next

Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Cavs at Warriors

NBA Finals Game 1: The King strikes the first blow

Up Next From Sports

    lbj dunk
    Marcus Matthews By @goochaveli

    So here we are again for a fourth-straight time. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Warriors, the defending champs, are still miffed they didn’t get the sweep last year. Will the Dubs’ wishes come true as King James returns with a much weaker team? Only time will tell, but let’s fire up NBA LIVE 18 to see how Game 1 might go.

    Cavaliers AT WARRIORS

    Top things to 👀

    • Is Warriors-Cavs IV really going to be THAT disappointing?

    • How will the uncertainty of Kevin Love and Andre Iguodala affect the series?

    • Nike is bringing dat 🔥 for the Finals

    • Will Stephen Curry finally get his Finals MVP?

    Well, so much for that sweep, because the Cavs beat the Warriors at their own third-quarter game, outscoring them 30-23 to create a little cushion, then pulling off the Game 1 upset 109-103 behind James’ team-high 35 points.

    Warriors just couldn’t close late. Curry led the way with 33 points, 19 of those coming in the first half.

    Just like in Game 7 vs. Boston, James got big help from his teammates.

    Kevin Durant, last year’s Finals MVP, added 27.

    The box score:

     

    Liner Notes

    The NBA Finals can be seen on ABC and via the WatchESPN app.

    Marcus Matthews is a general editor for The Undefeated. He’s a DMV native but prefers the Lakers over the Bullets/Wizards - #HTTR all day though!

    This Story Tagged: 2018 NBA Finals Andre Iguodala George Hill Kevin Durant Kevin Love View All LeBron James nba finals NBA Live 18 Nike Stephen Curry Tristan Thompson