Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Cavs at Warriors

So here we are again for a fourth-straight time. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Warriors, the defending champs, are still miffed they didn’t get the sweep last year. Will the Dubs’ wishes come true as King James returns with a much weaker team? Only time will tell, but let’s fire up NBA LIVE 18 to see how Game 1 might go.

Cavaliers AT WARRIORS

Top things to 👀

Is Warriors-Cavs IV really going to be THAT disappointing?

How will the uncertainty of Kevin Love and Andre Iguodala affect the series?

“yOu HaVe fOuR aLlStArS WhY dO yOu nEeD iGuOdaLa” pic.twitter.com/AAcoE88VeG — WARRIORS IN 7 (@GoIdenState) May 26, 2018

Nike is bringing dat 🔥 for the Finals

It’s one thing to put words on your back. It’s another thing to live up to them. #alwaysbelieve #nike @KingJames pic.twitter.com/q04oVa6gNc — Nike (@Nike) May 30, 2018

Will Stephen Curry finally get his Finals MVP?

Stephen Curry is more focused on winning another championship than the Finals MVP Award 👏💪 pic.twitter.com/IvdIILNNk5 — Warriors Nation (@SFWarriorNation) May 30, 2018

Well, so much for that sweep, because the Cavs beat the Warriors at their own third-quarter game, outscoring them 30-23 to create a little cushion, then pulling off the Game 1 upset 109-103 behind James’ team-high 35 points.

Warriors just couldn’t close late. Curry led the way with 33 points, 19 of those coming in the first half.

Just like in Game 7 vs. Boston, James got big help from his teammates.

Kevin Durant, last year’s Finals MVP, added 27.

The box score:

Liner Notes The NBA Finals can be seen on ABC and via the WatchESPN app.