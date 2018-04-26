Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Celtics at Bucks

The only game worth watching Thursday night is the elimination game: Celtics at Bucks. So far each team in this series has been able to protect home court, so fans of the Bucks should feel confident, right? Well, the Milwaukee faithful should have some legit fears and had better hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo finds his freak that was missing in Game 5 — the big man settled on just 10 SHOTS for the ENTIRE GAME.

Let’s turn to NBA LIVE 18 to see if the Greek Freak and the rest of the Bucks will take down Boston and force a Game 7.

CELTICS AT BUCKS

Top things to 👀

The Celtics return to Milwaukee even stronger than in their last trip.

Hi Bucks, Meet Marcus Smart. -is CelticsNBCSB pic.twitter.com/Pue7CcnYCm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2018

Bucks: 52 percent chance to win, according to ESPN’s BPI.

Celtics: Lost four of their last five road games with a chance to clinch the series.

Jaylen Brown: Two 30-point games in this series. Last Celtics player with three 30-point games in a single postseason series was Kevin McHale in 1988 Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16 points on 10 field goal attempts in Game 5. Averaged 27.8 points per game on 17.8 field goal attempts per game in the first four games of the series.

It looks as if the Greek Freak got the message to be more aggressive. Antetokounmpo came out on top in what became a big-man duel between him and Al Horford, and the Bucks sent the series back to Boston for Game 7 with a 105-87 victory.

Antetokounmpo scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the second half.

Horford did his best to keep the C’s in the game but just didn’t have as much help as Giannis did.

Box Score