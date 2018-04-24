Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Heat at Sixers, Spurs at Warriors

This is the time when desperation sets in as teams face elimination from the NBA playoffs. Such is the fate of the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat. San Antonio was able to prevent the Golden State Warriors from sweeping, thanks to the heroics of Manu Ginobili in Game 4. Can the Spurs stay alive on the road?

Our other win-or-go-home squad is the Heat as Dwyane Wade tried to channel The Flash of old in Miami’s Game 4 loss at home. The Heat do have a little confidence going into Game 5 since they were able to take Game 2 in Philly with Joel Embiid in street clothes. As we like to do around these parts, let’s turn to NBA LIVE 18 to see how this shakes out.

HEAT AT SIXERs

Top things to 👀

A win Tuesday would advance the Sixers to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012.

Despite the Game 2 loss, the Sixers expect to have a huge home-court advantage. They are 25-2 at the Wells Fargo Center since Jan. 1.

"Dwyane Wade, Wade Boggs, Wade in Da Water, don't make no difference to me, Sixers in 5" pic.twitter.com/2ivUIjToud — The Dunk Tales Podcast (@DunkTalesPod) April 22, 2018

Looks like Stephen A. is all in.

My bold prediction about the @sixers. pic.twitter.com/NUOala3zZ0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 23, 2018

Despite James Johnson bricking two free throws to seal the win, Ben Simmons’ half-court heave as time expired was unsuccessful and the Heat lived on to play another day, knocking off Philly 97-95 in Game 5.

Miami has been waiting forever for Hassan Whiteside to wake up, and he picked the perfect time to show up. The big man earned player of the game honors by setting the defensive tone, finishing with five blocks to go along with 16 points.

The Sixers’ superduo did all it could, but the Heat were just a little better.

The box score:

SPURS AT WARRIORs

Top things to 👀

Tony Parker and Ginobili became the winningest duo in NBA playoff history Sunday with 132 victories together.

When is a loss actually a win?

$3.5 million: Conservative amount Warriors owners netted after team lost yesterday, guaranteeing another home game in Oakland vs Spurs. pic.twitter.com/SnR6fnXE7b — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2018

The Spurs’ chance for survival looked pretty strong in the first half as LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points. But he would score just two more in the final two quarters, and Golden State advanced to face the New Orleans Pelicans, 106-90.

Kevin Durant had a rough shooting first half but more than made up for it in the second, scoring 22 of his team-high 35 points in the Warriors’ win.

Ginobili, the hero of Game 4, couldn’t produce the same spark in Game 5, finishing with nine points off the bench.

The box score: