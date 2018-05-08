Up Next

Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Jazz at Rockets, Pelicans at Warriors

H-Town closes out Utah, New Orleans sent packing

    Marcus Matthews By @goochaveli

    Rajon Rondo and the New Orleans Pelicans crew have come up empty so far at Oracle Arena vs. the Golden State Warriors. Will the Utah Jazz get sent packing by Houston? Will the Pelicans survive in the Bay?

    Let’s look to NBA LIVE 18 to see which series will be extended or which teams will get a little extra rest for the West finals.

    jazz AT rockets

    Top things to 👀

    • The Rook vs. The Beard.

    The Rockets are obviously ready for the next round, as they came out blazing to a 23-point first-quarter lead and then cruised to a 40-point halftime advantage. The Jazz just didn’t show up and saw their season come to a dreadful end, as Houston won Game 5 of the series 119-63.

    James Harden had 23 in the first half. Utah had 28 as a team.

    It was a long night for Donovan Mitchell.

    The box score.

     

    PELICANS AT WARRIORS

    Top things to 👀

    • Dubs strike …

    • Warriors: 14 straight home playoff wins.
    • Let’s get focused, New Orleans.

    New Orleans battled back from an 18-point deficit, cut the lead to four late but ran out of gas as Golden State advanced to the West finals 108-100.

    Stephen Curry’s 21 points in the first half helped the Warriors establish an early cushion.

    The Pelicans tried their best to match the Dubs’ firepower by riding Anthony Davis.

    The box score.

     

    Marcus Matthews is a general editor for The Undefeated. He’s a DMV native but prefers the Lakers over the Bullets/Wizards - #HTTR all day though!

